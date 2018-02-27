MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-1-4

(five, one, four)

08-17-30-37-41

(eight, seventeen, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $630,000

Estimated jackpot: $222 million

05-11-19-20-26

(five, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Estimated jackpot: $293 million