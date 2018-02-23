MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

5-6-2

(five, six, two)

06-23-32-35-42, Lucky Ball: 8

(six, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $204 million

03-05-07-14-20

(three, five, seven, fourteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Estimated jackpot: $269 million