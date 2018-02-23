MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
5-6-2
(five, six, two)
06-23-32-35-42, Lucky Ball: 8
(six, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
03-05-07-14-20
(three, five, seven, fourteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Estimated jackpot: $269 million
National
MIT professor appointed to NYC deputy mayor position
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has named a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor to serve as his deputy mayor for strategic initiatives.
Nation
Flooding continues into weekend in several Midwest states
Flooding is expected to continue through the weekend in Michigan, Indiana and other Midwest states that have been swamped by high water from heavy rains and melting snow.
Nation
Court: Man who killed officer was ordered to surrender guns
Court records say the man who fatally shot a Maryland police officer earlier this week had been court-ordered to surrender his guns at least three times in the last five years.
National
GOP, Dem governors push national health care compromise
A bipartisan group of governors working to strike compromise on hot-button policy issues will take on the health care question at an event Friday.
National
Florida school shooting: 'abject breakdown at all levels'
The Florida high school where a former student shot and killed 17 people with an assault-type rifle is reopening for teachers Friday as the community grappled with word that the armed officer on campus did nothing to stop the shooter.
