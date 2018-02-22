MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-7-2

(one, seven, two)

02-03-06-08-13

(two, three, six, eight, thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $545,000

14-16-23-25-33, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-three; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $21.41 million

Estimated jackpot: $204 million

07-10-20-28-30

(seven, ten, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

07-15-31-34-36, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(seven, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $246 million