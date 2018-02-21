MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-7-5

(one, seven, five)

17-19-23-24-43, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $185 million

05-11-18-25-29

(five, eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Estimated jackpot: $246 million