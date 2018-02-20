MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
7-7-4
(seven, seven, four)
28-29-31-41-43
(twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $495,000
02-14-41-44-47, Lucky Ball: 16
(two, fourteen, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $185 million
03-05-07-20-27
(three, five, seven, twenty, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Estimated jackpot: $246 million
