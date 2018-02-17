MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

01-15-16-44-47

(one, fifteen, sixteen, forty-four, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $455,000

14-38-48-53-58, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, thirty-eight, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

10-16-18-23-29

(ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $136,000

Estimated jackpot: $223 million