MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
8-1-7
(eight, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
02-04-05-12-17
(two, four, five, twelve, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Estimated jackpot: $145 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Super Bowl LII Lester Holt a 'little disappointed' he's not spending Super Bowl weekend with President Trump
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Super Bowl LII Lester Holt a 'little disappointed' he's not spending Super Bowl weekend with President Trump
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:8-1-7(eight, one, seven)Estimated jackpot: $120 million02-04-05-12-17(two, four, five, twelve, seventeen)Estimated jackpot: $28,000Estimated jackpot: $145 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:02-04-05-12-17(two, four, five, twelve, seventeen)Estimated jackpot: $28,000
TV & Media
Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering a stroke
Televangelist Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering an embolic stroke.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:8-1-7(eight, one, seven)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:6-6-7-3(six, six, seven, three)¶ Maximum prize: $500
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.