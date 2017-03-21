House Republicans unveiled a 10 year, $6 billion package for roads and bridges without a gas taxe increase at a Tuesday news conference.

“Minnesotans know we can fund our priorities, including road and bridge infrastructure, without a harmful gas tax increase,” said Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, the chair of the House Transportation Finance Committee.

The GOP plan would draw money from the general fund, sweeping revenue from taxes on auto parts and repairs, rentals and leases, while adding a surcharge on electric vehicles.

The House DFL critizized the plan, saying transportation money needs to come from dedicated sources, and that by taking general fund money the GOP plan is not sustainable: “Taking money from schools and health care is not a long term plan,” said Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis. Nearly three-fourths of the state budget goes to schools and health care.

The GOP plan would also borrow money to fund their transportation priorities. All told, Republicans want to spend $2 billion during the next two years and $6 billion during the next 10.

The GOP plan would also end state funding of light rail in the metro region by requiring counties or the local Counties Transit Improvement Board to fund 100 percent of operating and future capital costs of light rail.

Hornstein called the proposal a “divisive” attack on the metro and its transit priorities.