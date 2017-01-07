Rule No. 1 about fist-fighting: Keep your hands up. Mixed martial artist Bakhityar Barotov won’t ever forget that one again.
At Saturday’s WBK 22 in China, Barotov attempted to begin his match against Ibragim Khalilov with a customary glove touch. Unfortunately, Khalilov wasn’t having any of the sportsmanship. Instead, he jacked Barotov right in the jaw, knocking the unsuspecting combatant out in a flash.
Watch the lightning-quick bout below.
Wow. Total cheap shot KO by "Ibragim." Faked the glove touch. WBK 22 pic.twitter.com/fFH6GO9B6L— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 7, 2017
That’s one way to earn a “W,” we suppose — and a big bullseye on your back for the future.
