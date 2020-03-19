Major League Soccer on Thursday postponed its season from its originally announced 30 days to eight weeks, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s revised recommendations on the coronavirus pandemic.

The league in a statement said it still “remains focused” on playing its entire 2020 season and is “evaluating all options.” They include pushing back the season’s end to play for the MLS Cup in December, as it did until it modified its season schedule in last season by playing the title game in mid-November.

“The league is also identifying other available dates,” the statement said.

The statement also said MLS will “continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners” and will continue to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations.

The CDC on Sunday recommended no public gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. On Monday, a White House briefing recommended no gatherings of 10 or more people.

Minnesota United started the season 2-0 with victories at Portland and San Jose before MLS suspended its season for at least 30 days last week, before the Loons’ scheduled home opener Sunday at Allianz Field.

The team postponed that game against New York Red Bulls and two others successive home games, a March 21 game against Montreal and an April 11 game against the L.A. Galaxy.

Suspending the season for the eight weeks also will include games April 15 at Houston, April 18 vs. Dallas, April 25 at Sporting Kansas City, April 29 at Columbus, May 2 against Colorado, and possibly May 9 at Orlando and beyond.