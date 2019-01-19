Brooklyn Park and Maplewood: Second Harvest Heartland and Bremer Bank will host “Bring Your Child to Serve Day” to pack, sort and label food for needy families, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Second Harvest Heartland West, 7101 Winnetka Av. N. in Brooklyn Park, and 2-4 p.m., Second Harvest Heartland East, 1140 Gervais Av. in Maplewood.

Medina: Pack health kits for disaster relief in honor of King, 5-7 p.m., Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55. Sponsored by Messiah United Methodist Church and the west metro community.

Minneapolis: “We are All MLK; Promoting Beloved Community” program at Minneapolis College, Technology Building, 1415 Hennepin Av. Day will kick off at 2 p.m. with service projects. A 5 p.m. panel discussion will explore engaging community. Soul food dinner at 6 p.m. Keynote address at 7 p.m. by Duchess Harris. Host is KMOJ’s Lissa Jones-Lofgren.

Minneapolis: 21st annual MLK Day celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Av. S., featuring live music and presentations by Ansa Akyea, Brian Bose, Rajané Katurah Brown and the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus; a free community meal, and activities and free books for kids. Sponsored by the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association.

Minneapolis: 2019 MLK holiday breakfast, 7 a.m., Minneapolis Armory. Keynote speaker will be CNN’s Don Lemon. Also featured will be a student bucket band performance and a live painting performed by artist Ta-coumba T. Aiken. Proceeds will benefit the United Negro College Fund.

St. Paul: Noon-3 p.m. Monday is final day of MLK Weekend at Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd. Activities, service projects, entertainment and final day of “The 1968 Exhibit.”

St. Paul: Governor’s Council MLK Day Celebration, Ordway Center, 345 Washington St. Youth rally from 9-10 a.m. “Women of Color in STEM” program from 10 a.m. to noon with keynote speech by Mae Jemison, the first black female astronaut to travel in space. Remarks by Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, 3M CEO Mike Roman. Music by Chadwick “Niles” Phillips, the Minnesota Orchestra, Indigenous Roots, Ray Covington.