MLB's Best records
Twins (AL) 20-11 .645
Tampa Bay (AL) 21-12 .636
L.A. Dodgers (NL) 22-13 .628
St. Louis (NL) 20-13 .606
Arizona (NL) 20-13 .606
Sports
The Latest: Country House pays $132.40 to win at Derby
The Latest on Saturday's 145th running of the Kentucky Derby (all times local):
Twins
Braun's 6th hit of night lifts Brewers past Mets 4-3 in 18
Ryan Braun knew the best night of his career at the plate wouldn't mean much if the Milwaukee Brewers didn't win.
Vikings
Verdugo's bases-loaded walk lifts Dodgers over Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers have scored more runs off Kirby Yates in two games than the San Diego Padres closer had allowed in his first 16 appearances.
Sports
Nadal confident arriving in Madrid despite disappointing run
Rafael Nadal hadn't started the clay-court season with these many setbacks in four years.
Wild
Hertl scores 2 to lead Sharks past Avalanche 2-1 in Game 5
As loud as the Shark Tank got following Tomas Hertl's two goals, the roar was even more deafening when injured captain Joe Pavelski emerged from the tunnel to wave a towel for the fans in the third period.