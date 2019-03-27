NEW YORK — Major League Baseball hopes to gain control of local broadcasting agreements involving its teams, the reason behind its bid to purchase regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co.
Disney acquired 22 RSNs as part of its $71 billion purchase of 21st Century Fox's entertainment business this month, and the Justice Department said last June that Disney had to sell the networks as a condition of the deal.
The New York Yankees have a right of first refusal to buy back control of their YES Network and have arranged partners for their own deal. MLB wants to purchase the remaining networks.
