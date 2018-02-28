CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice's proposed 5 percent pay raise to end the walkout by West Virginia teachers quickly received a mixed reception in the Legislature where approval is needed.

Justice's Tuesday evening announcement followed his meeting with union leaders for teachers in all 55 counties. They planned to return to work Thursday after striking a week earlier over low pay and rising health insurance costs.

Hundreds of teachers gathered inside the Capitol on Wednesday and chanted "we won't back down." Others held a sign targeting legislators in the upcoming primary: "Make 'em pay in May."

Republican House Speaker Tim Armstead says it appears Justice's new 2019 revenue estimates "should allow us to afford larger pay raises" but they need to be scrutinized. "House Republicans have consistently said we want to provide our teachers and state employees the best pay and benefits our budget can sustain," he said.

House Majority Leader Daryl Cowles said they should be able to run the legislation within the current legislative session scheduled to end after next week. "We need to get that revenue projection update and the bill proposal so we can work on those," he said.

But Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael said in a radio interview Wednesday that senators are "skeptical" and "see some troubling inconsistencies in the change from the governor's original proposal."

"The Senate is, you know, very fiscally conservative," Carmichael said. He noted they've already managed to provide pay raises to the people chanting at the Capitol and all public employees. "We know that we need to raise their salaries but it would be absolutely fiscally irresponsible to write a check that we cannot cash for future generations."

Justice announced Tuesday night he is offering teachers and school service personnel a revised 5 percent pay raise in the first year, which begins July 1, a more generous offer than a pay raise bill he signed less than a week ago with 2 percent raises. In exchange for the latest proposal, teachers would return to the classroom Thursday.

The governor's projected $58 million increase in state revenues during that fiscal year would cover the higher raises, Cowles said.

The teachers are also upset over rising costs in the insurance plan covering West Virginia's public employees, which the Public Employees Insurance Agency has agreed to freeze in the coming year. The teachers want a permanent fix to avoid future increases. Justice promised to appoint a task force to find a solution.