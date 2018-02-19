DULUTH, Minn. — Parts of northern Minnesota are dealing with more than a foot of new snow while another round approaches.

The National Weather Service says Lutsen received 13 inches of snow Sunday, nearly a foot fell near Bemidji and Ely received 9 inches. Heavy snow stretched from Itasca County and the Iron Range east to the Twin Ports.

The National Weather Service says "a complex winter storm" will persist through Tuesday, producing a mixture of snow and freezing rain over southern and eastern Minnesota and into western Wisconsin.

The weather service advises that travel conditions will likely become difficult with heavier snowfall north and lighter snow to the south. Roads and sidewalks in the Twin Cities are expected to become icy.