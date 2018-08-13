Mixed Blood artistic director Jack Reuler directed Aditi Kapil in Lisa Loomer's "Distracted" at Mixed Blood in 2008. /Elizabeth Flores

The TBA slot in Mixed Blood Theatre's next season has been A'ed.

Mixed Blood will perform Lisa Loomer's "Roe" next March. Commissioned by Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2012, "Roe" is an epic play -- 11 actors tackle more than 30 roles -- that tracks the twist-filled life of the Roe v. Wade plaintiff, Norma McCorvey (who initially used the pseudonym Jane Roe), as well as her attorney, Sarah Weddington.

To be directed by Mark Valdez ("Vietgone"), "Roe" is the fourth play to be staged by Mixed Blood, which previously presented "Distracted," "Living Out" and "Maria!MariaMariaMaria." It's part of Mixed Blood's 43rd season, which opens in September with "Is God Is."