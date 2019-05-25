BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Alexandru Mitrita tied it in the 40th minute and New York City FC held on for a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Maxi Moralez laid it off for Mitrita to send a one-hopper inside the left post from 25 yards out.

C.J. Sapong opened the scoring for the Fire (4-5-5) in the 28th minute with a close-range finish. The goal was called offside on the field but the ruling was overturned by video review.

Héber Araujo dos Santos had a chip shot bounce off the crossbar in the 12th minute for NYCFC (4-1-7).

City extended its unbeaten streak to a franchise-best eight games.