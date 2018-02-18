COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, Stephanie Mavunga had her 14th double-double and No. 16 Ohio State turned back Purdue 73-60 on Sunday to move into a tie for the Big Ten Conference lead.
Muvunga, who had 17 points and 12 rebounds, had six points on a 10-0 run in the third quarter after Purdue opened the second half with four-straight points to take a 34-33 lead. The Buckeyes scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to go up 61-48 and the lead stayed in double figures.
Ohio State (22-6, 11-3), which is tied with Maryland after the Terrapins lost to Minnesota, shot 53 percent in the second half and made 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Karissa McLaughlin had 17 points to lead Purdue (17-11, 8-6), which was coming off a win at No. 10 Maryland. McLaughlin had four 3-pointers to grab the school record for freshmen with 62. Tamara Farquhar had a career-high 13 rebounds but Purdue shot just 34 percent after halftime.
