NEW YORK — Tre Mitchell recorded 15 points and 19 rebounds to lead UMass to a 57-49 win over Fordham on Saturday, ending the Minutemen's eight-game road losing streak.
Samba Diallo had 14 points and eight rebounds for UMass (12-15, 6-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Carl Pierre added 13 points.
Joel Soriano had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Rams (7-19, 1-13), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Josh Colon added 11 points.
Jalen Cobb scored only three points despite coming into the contest as the Rams' leading scorer at 11 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 5).
UMass plays VCU at home on Wednesday. Fordham plays Rhode Island at home on Wednesday.
