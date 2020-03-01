SANTA CLARA, Calif. — DJ Mitchell scored a career-high 25 points as Santa Clara edged past Portland 73-68 on Saturday. Keshawn Justice added 20 points for the Broncos.
Mitchell shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. Justice also had eight rebounds.
Tahj Eaddy had 15 points for Santa Clara (19-12, 6-10 West Coast Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Jalen Williams added seven rebounds.
Jacob Tryon had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Pilots (9-22, 1-15), who have now lost 14 consecutive games. Quincy Ferebee added 11 points. JoJo Walker had 11 points and eight assists.
The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Pilots for the season. Santa Clara defeated Portland 85-61 on Feb. 1.
