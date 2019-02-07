SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points and Joe Ingles had a career-high 11 assists, leading the Utah Jazz to a 116-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Utah won for the fifth time in seven games. Ingles and reserve Royce O'Neale each finished with 15 points.

Phoenix committed 22 turnovers in its 12th straight loss. Josh Jackson matched his season high with 27 points, and DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Suns closed to 75-71 on a three-point play by Kelly Oubre Jr. with 57.1 seconds left in the third quarter. But the Jazz responded with a 9-0 run.

O'Neale's 3-pointer made it 84-71 with 10:58 left. The Jazz led by as many as 28 points in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Suns: G Devin Booker was sidelined by right hamstring tightness. ... Jackson scored at least 25 points for the third consecutive game. This is the first time Jackson has had three straight 25-point games in his NBA career. ... Phoenix went 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Jazz: Raul Neto returned to the lineup after missing 12 games with a left groin strain. He finished with three points and two assists in 10 minutes. ... Ingles registered a double-double in points and assists for the first time this season. ... Utah finished with a 43-36 edge on rebounds.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Jazz: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.