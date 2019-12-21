– Shattering convention, he held open a Supreme Court seat for 11 months. He twice changed Senate rules to create a record-setting assembly line of conservative federal judicial confirmations. He has been ruthless in his control of the Senate floor, denying Republicans and Democrats alike much opportunity to debate legislation.

In response, Democrats have called Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the grim reaper. He embraces the nickname with enthusiasm.

Now, as a showdown intensifies over President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, the test for McConnell is whether he can again bulldoze over Democrats while keeping his GOP colleagues together, persuading them to share both his low regard for the impeachment charges and his view of the Senate’s role.

As his successful blockade of Judge Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court showed in 2016, McConnell is not afraid to defy norms and take intense heat for doing so, as long as he emerges a winner.

“Only one outcome will preserve core precedents rather than smash them into bits in a fit of partisan rage because one party still cannot accept the American people’s choice in 2016,” McConnell said this past week on the Senate floor as he unspooled a 30-minute dissection of what he saw as the flaws in the Democratic-led House impeachment inquiry, his voice dripping with disdain. “The Senate’s duty is clear.”

He did not say precisely what that duty was — or how, in his words, the Senate would “put this right.” But it is very evident that McConnell’s goal is for the GOP-led Senate to make short work of any trial of Trump on the two House-passed articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

McConnell wants any proceeding to be bare-bones, with presentations by House prosecutors and defenders of Trump followed by a vote to acquit the president of what McConnell characterizes as partisan accusations that fall far short of the constitutional standard for impeachment.

Democrats, on the other hand, are pressing to hear from potentially central witnesses whom Trump barred from testifying before the House inquiry about his dealings with Ukraine, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton, and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. They also want relevant documents that the Trump administration withheld from the House.

“If the House’s case is so weak,” said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, taunting McConnell, “why is Leader McConnell so afraid of witnesses and documents?”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who labeled McConnell a “rogue” majority leader because of his openly hostile attitude toward the House impeachment proceedings, has held off on sending the House articles across the Capitol. First, she says, she wants to make certain fair ground rules are set for the Senate trial.

Democrats hope the procedural fight keeps the spotlight squarely on McConnell — who has already declared himself “not an impartial juror” — and makes other Senate Republicans queasy about shutting down witnesses when many Americans would expect such testimony as a standard part of any trial.

The issue could be particularly tricky for some Republicans who will be on the ballot next year, such as Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, and who will want to be seen as taking impeachment seriously and not rushing to judgment.

And Pelosi believes that Trump is so eager for the public vindication of a Senate acquittal that he will put pressure on the majority leader to make it happen even if it means offering some concessions to Schumer.

For now, however, McConnell — and many other Senate Republicans — seem unmoved by the House posture. He spent much of Thursday gleefully ridiculing Democrats’ negotiating tactics.

“Do you think this is leverage, to not send us something we’d rather not do?” he asked reporters this past week as he cracked a broad smile outside the Senate chamber, in a departure from his usual dour expression.

As majority leader, he has essentially been given sole power by his Republican colleagues to decide what to put on the floor. He has been very stingy in what he has allowed.

But in the event of a Senate impeachment trial, he has less “ball control,” as McConnell, an avid sports fan, recently described it.