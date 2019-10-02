ABOUT MITCH GARVER

Hometown: Albuquerque, N.M.

Age: 28 (Born Jan. 15, 1991)

Size: 6-1, 220 pounds

Drafted: Ninth round, 2013, out of the University of New Mexico

Major league debut: Aug. 19, 2017

2019 stats: 93 games, 31 home runs, 67 RBI, .273 batting average, .365 on-base percentage, .630 slugging percentage

Limited duty: Led major leaguer in home runs while in the lineup as a catcher (30). Also had 65 RBI and 68 runs as a catcher, MLB highs. He played 82 games as a catcher, four as a DH, one at first base and entered a game as a pinch hitter 14 times.

Numbers: Gave his No. 23 to Nelson Cruz before the season and switched to No. 18. Among players with 350 or more plate appearances, Cruz (.639) and Garver (.630) were fourth and fifth in MLB in slugging percentage.