Imagine a highly sophisticated body armor that is a tough as it is flexible, a shield that consists largely of water, but remains strong enough to prevent mechanical penetration.

Now imagine that this armor is not only strong, but also soft and stretchy, so much so that the wearer is able to move body parts with ease, whether swimming in water, walking across the ground or rushing to escape danger.

That description might sound like a suit worn by a fictional hero in the DC Comics franchise, but it actually describes portions of a lobster's exoskeleton.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard believe the soft membrane covering the animal's joints and abdomen — a material that is as tough as the industrial rubber used to make car tires and garden hoses — could guide the development of a new type of flexible body armor for humans, one designed to cover joints like knees and elbows.

The researchers' findings appeared in a recent edition of the journal Acta Materialia.

"We think this work could motivate flexible armor design," Ming Guo, an MIT assistant professor of mechanical engineering, told MIT News. "If you could make armor out of these types of materials, you could freely move your joints, and it would make you feel more comfortable."

Current body armor, technically ballistic vests, can be ill-fitting, which could impair a wearer's marksmanship and focus, some studies have found. MIT researchers believe that lobsters could offer a solution to the problem plaguing most modern body armors: The more mobility an armor offers, the less it protects the wearer's body.

Once researchers began to dissect lobster tissues, they made a surprising discovery. Making significant cuts into the membrane didn't affect the material's elasticity. Researchers determined that the elasticity and strength is due to the membrane's unique structure, which includes tens of thousands of layers that they compare to plywood. The fibers within those layers help the material dissipate energy when it's under stress, making it "damage tolerant," researchers write.