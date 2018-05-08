– In a legal case closely watched for its potential implications for universities nationwide, Massachusetts's highest court ruled Monday that MIT could not be held responsible for the 2009 suicide of one of its students.

Broadly, the Supreme Judicial Court said in its 44-page ruling, "there is no duty to prevent another from committing suicide."

While the court said MIT was not liable in this case, it suggested that there could be limited circumstances in which universities could bear some responsibility for protecting their students. These circumstances could include when a student expressly states suicidal plans.

But overall, universities "are not responsible for monitoring and controlling all aspects of their students' lives," the court wrote, and there is "universal recognition" that the age of "in loco parentis," in which universities stand in place of parents, is long over.

While MIT has had an unusually high rate of student suicides, the problem affects universities across the country, with an estimated 1,100 college students a year taking their own lives, according to court documents.

Courts generally have been reluctant to rule that faculty and administrators are responsible if students kill themselves.

In this case, the student, Han Nguyen, was 25 and a doctoral candidate at MIT's Sloan School of Management when he jumped to his death from a campus building.

His family's lawyers said in court papers that they believed that MIT, two of its professors and a dean of student life were legally bound to care for Nguyen and to prevent the suicide. They even suggested that one of the professors, Birger Wernerfelt, had caused it, noting that Nguyen had leapt to his death just moments after the professor had harshly criticized him.

MIT argued that Nguyen had been dealing with mental health issues long before he came to MIT, including two previous suicide attempts, and that while at MIT he received care from nine different mental health professionals — none of whom had any affiliation with the university and none of whom deemed him at "imminent risk" of killing himself.

Moreover, the university said, Nguyen "repeatedly declined to avail himself of support resources MIT offered." Nguyen had written in an e-mail to the university that he wanted to keep his mental problems separate from his academic issues.

MIT said if the court sided with the family, it would "transform the relationship between faculty and their students."

Jeffrey Beeler, a lawyer for the family, said the family was disappointed. But, he said, by suggesting that universities could be held responsible under certain circumstances, the ruling could "save student lives going forward."

In a brief supporting MIT, 18 other Massachusetts universities, including Harvard University, Amherst College, Smith College and Boston University, warned that requiring nonclinical faculty to prevent potential suicides could have disastrous effects. Professors, in seeking to protect themselves from liability, they said, might go overboard in monitoring students, which could drive students underground and dissuade them from talking to anyone about their problems.