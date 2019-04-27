HOUSTON — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Texas teenager charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and father, who was a standout linebacker for Texas A&M before a brief NFL career.

Judge Kelli Johnson announced the mistrial Friday night after a Harris County jury remained deadlocked for two days after hearing the weeks-long trial of 19-year-old Antonio Armstrong Jr.

Prosecutors have claimed Armstrong shot Antonio and Dawn Armstrong inside their townhome in July 2016. They say the then 16-year-old told investigators an intruder shot his parents.

Harris County Assistant District Attorney John Brewer say prosecutors intend to bring Armstrong to trial again.

The elder Armstrong was a first-team All-American and played briefly for the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.