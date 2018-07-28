A Sioux Falls, S.D., jail inmate mistakenly released this week in place of another offender who shares the same name is back behind bars.

Adrian Ray Watson, 26, of Sioux Falls, returned to the Minnehaha County jail around 11 p.m. Thursday after more than three days of freedom, according to jail records.

Watson was being held on suspicion of robbery, assault, theft and property damage stemming from an altercation at the home of an acquaintance. But jailers made an error on Monday morning and set him free without posting the court-ordered $2,500 bail.

Warden Jeff Gromer said that Watson and another inmate had the same last name, and that the wrong prisoner was released.

On Saturday, authorities would not disclose under what circumstances he returned to jail. According to the Fargo Forum, he turned himself in. It remains unclear if he will face additional charges.

Since then, the other Adrian Watson appears to have been rightfully released.