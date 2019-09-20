KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades "just lying around" after the discovery of one led officers to temporarily block off surrounding streets.
Police said in a tweet that the modified grenade was found Wednesday morning. It then was removed to a secure, off-site location so bomb and arson squad members could investigate further.
Police say, "It should go without saying, but please don't leave grenades — even inactive ones — just lying around."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Nikki Haley moves back to SC, fuels political speculation
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is moving back to her native South Carolina, re-establishing a home base and also fueling speculation that a return to politics is next on her to-do list.
Variety
Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher, led by health care
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
Lawyers ask Supreme Court to review 'Serial' subject's case
Lawyers for a Maryland man convicted of murder in a case chronicled on the podcast "Serial" have filed an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.
National
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 1 person arrested
About 75 people arrived early Friday at a gate at the once-secret Area 51 military base in Nevada — at the time appointed by an internet hoaxster to "storm" the facility to see space aliens — and one person was arrested, authorities said.
Variety
Nurses staging 1-day strike at 12 hospitals in 3 states
Registered nurses staged a one-day strike against Tenet Health hospitals in Florida, California and Arizona on Friday, demanding better working conditions and higher wages as the nation's labor movement has begun flexing muscles weakened by decades of declining membership amid business and government attacks.