Missouri may close state's last abortion clinic by end of week

Missouri could become the first state without a clinic that performs abortions, Planned Parenthood officials said Tuesday, saying they are suing the state to allow their clinic in St. Louis to continue offering the procedure.

Planned Parenthood said the state's health department is threatening not to renew the organization's license to offer abortions in St. Louis, the only place in Missouri that provides the procedure. The license expires Friday, and if it isn't renewed, Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen said, "this will be the first time since 1974 that safe, legal abortion care will be inaccessible to people in an entire state."

Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill last week that criminalizes abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. He has said the bill provided Missouri "the opportunity to be one of the strongest pro-life states in the country."

Washington Post