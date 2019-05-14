LIBERTY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting another man, using an electric saw to dismember the body and setting the remains on fire.

Colton Stock, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the death of 35-year-old Matthew Calkins, of Gardner, Kansas.

Stock was arrested May 5 after officers responded to a report of gunfire at a home where Calkins' remains were found. An autopsy determined that Calkins was shot twice before his body was dismembered and burned.

Firefighters extinguishing the fire in the basement found Calkins' torso. His head, arms and legs have not yet been found, Kansas City police Sgt. Richard Sharp said Tuesday.

"This is a very rare case," Sharp said. "It's a pretty disturbing scene."

Sharp said Stock and Calkins had a "drug relationship."

No attorney is listed for Stock online court records. He's being held on a $1 million cash-only Bond.

Investigators believe Calkins, a 2002 graduate of the Kansas School for the Deaf, was killed sometime between May 3 and May 5, The Kansas City Star reported .

Clay County prosecutors charged Stock after detectives found his DNA on the trigger and grip of a revolver at the home, according to charging documents, and a bullet removed from Calkins' body matched a round fired by the gun at the police crime lab.

An acquaintance of both men, Floyd Wood, told police that the day before Calkins' remains were found, Stock told him he wanted to find Calkins to "have a little talk and scare him a little bit," according to charging documents.

Calkins was with Stock when Wood last saw him alive, he said.

Wood told police that Stock attacked him at the home the day before Calkins' remains were found. Wood said he managed to get away and ran out of the house.

Stock was charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the alleged attack on Wood.