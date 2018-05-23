JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was pulled over last week while speeding but wasn't ticketed.
Greitens spokesman Parker Briden said in a statement Tuesday that police stopped Greitens on Friday in Truesdale, near the governor's home in the resort community of Innsbrook.
Briden says Greitens was driving 41 mph on a road with a speed limit of 55 mph that dropped to a 30 mph limit. Briden says it was a "friendly interaction" and the officer didn't ticket the governor.
Briden says Greitens was on an errand to pick up medicine at a pharmacy near his house.
Greitens faces trouble on several fronts. St. Louis prosecutors dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against him last week, but he faces another charge that accuses him of misusing a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign. Lawmakers also are considering whether to impeach him.
