JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson says he will not call a special legislative session to address gun violence in St. Louis and Kansas City.

St. Louis lawmakers on Saturday asked Parson to call the emergency session after three children were killed during a violent weekend.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Parson said in a statement the issue of violence in urban areas needs to be addressed but a special session is not the correct avenue.

Parson has scheduled a special session to address a tax issue for mostly rural car buyers during the annual veto session on Sept. 9-13.

In its call for the special session, the Black Caucus asked Parson to authorize lawmakers to consider allowing municipalities with high rates of gun violence to implement their own gun laws.