JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over her cellphone for a forensic investigation following a ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court.

The high court's decision follows the woman's request Friday to block an order by a state judge overseeing the case that requires her phone to be examined by a court-appointed expert, the Kansas City Star reported Saturday.

The order came in a criminal case in which Greitens is accused of taking a photo of the woman in a compromising position without her consent and threatening to release the photo if she revealed their affair. The Republican governor is charged with invasion of privacy.

The charge stems from a sexual encounter they had at Greitens' home in 2015, before he was elected governor. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The woman's request to block the order said her phone includes highly personal information and software that is vital for her small business. Her attorney called the order to turn it over "unduly burdensome" and "a gross violation of her privacy that victimizes her again."

The woman's name never has been officially released. She has been identified only by her initials in court filings. Her attorney has repeatedly sought anonymity on her behalf.

Greitens faces a May 14 trial in St. Louis on the invasion of privacy charge.

In a separate case, Greitens is facing a felony charge of tampering with computer data for allegedly using a donor list from a veterans' charity he founded to raise money for his political campaign. Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing in both cases and has resisted calls from Missouri lawmakers to resign.

The Missouri House speaker said Thursday that most Republicans in his chamber have signed a petition calling for a special session during which lawmakers could consider impeaching Greitens.