WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A Missouri college student is dead after a gun accidentally discharged at an apartment building on campus.
The University of Central Missouri says Stephon Abron of St. Charles died after suffering a gunshot wound around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Another student was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, but Johnson County prosecutor Robert Russell says no charges have been filed. An investigation continues.
The university says in a statement that the gun discharge was accidental. The statement says the university community is "saddened by this tragedy."
Authorities have not released details surrounding the shooting.
