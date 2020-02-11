ITTA BENA, Miss. — Torico Simmons hit 11 of 13 free throws and scored 26 points as Mississippi Valley State snapped its seven-game losing streak, topping Alabama A&M 67-61 on Monday night.
Michael Green added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (2-21, 2-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
Garrett Hicks had 18 points for the Bulldogs (6-16, 3-8). Jalen Johnson added 14 points and seven rebounds and Cameron Alford had 10 points.
The Delta Devils improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Mississippi Valley State defeated Alabama A&M 72-66 on January 13. Mississippi Valley State plays Alcorn State on the road on Saturday. Alabama A&M faces Alabama State on the road on Saturday.
