JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi high school student is jailed after the FBI charged him with threatening a school shooting over social media.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Percy on Friday ordered 19-year-old Nathan Caleb Brown of Southaven held without bail, finding him too dangerous to release.

Court papers show officials confiscated three handguns, two knives and ammunition from Brown's home.

Defense lawyer Steve Farese says Brown has never been in trouble, the guns belong to his mother, and officials are misreading a "dark joke."

The FBI arrested Brown on Thursday at DeSoto Central High School in Southaven. Court papers show Brown admits the postings, saying he sought "to be funny online."

Officials were criticized for ignoring tips warning about the shooting suspect before the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17.