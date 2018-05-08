ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Authorities are searching the Mississippi River for a missing swimmer in St. Cloud.
Witnesses told police that they saw a man walk into the river about 4:30 p.m. Monday and start to swim across. They lost sight of him when he was about halfway.
Authorities searched by boat and with a drone Monday night, and a dive team was on scene.
