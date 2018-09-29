BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — Two police officers are dead following an early morning confrontation in Mississippi.
Warren Strain of the Department of Public Safety says two police officers died in an incident that occurred early Saturday in the city of Brookhaven.
A suspect was wounded and was taken into custody. The suspect was taken for treatment to a hospital in Jackson.
Strain said the investigation is in its initial stages and that no other information was being made immediately available.
Gov. Phil Bryant issued a statement via Twitter asking for prayers "for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes."
