BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A property owner in Brookhaven, Mississippi has learned a lesson: Thou shalt comply with city ordinances.

Wayne Wallace avoided a battle of biblical proportions by agreeing to take down billboards he installed without proper permits, showing the Ten Commandments and a flaming American flag with the words "Wake Up America."

Wallace has agreed to move the signs ten feet back from U.S. Highway 51.

That's OK with Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox.

Cox says "people thought the city was against the word of God, and that's not what it was — it was strictly about the sign." He says there are a lot of "hotheads" and "rednecks" around, and he thinks he warded off a coming storm with the deal.