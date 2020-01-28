Mississippi is closing a notoriously violent unit of a troubled prison, the state's governor announced Monday, a day after an inmate was found hanging in his cell. It was the facility's ninth death this month.

Gov. Tate Reeves used his "State of the State" address to vow broad reforms at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where officials have faced mounting pressure to improve conditions and stop the rising number of deaths. The Republican leader singled out Parchman's Unit 29, where three inmates have been discovered hanging in their cells in little more than a week — intensifying the national spotlight on a state prison system that went into lockdown early in January after deadly gang riots.

Reeves, who has called that violence a "catastrophe," said he has instructed the Department of Corrections to start work on closing the "most notorious" place in Parchman.

"I've seen enough," he said. "We have to turn the page."

This year's deaths have fueled long-standing concerns about conditions at Parchman and across Mississippi's correctional system. A congressman joined a host of civil rights groups this month in asking the Department of Justice to investigate, accusing Mississippi officials of "deliberately and systematically" putting inmates at risk, the Clarion-Ledger newspaper in Jackson, Miss., reported. Rappers Jay-Z and Yo Gotti are also supporting a recent lawsuit against the Department of Correction's embattled then-commissioner, who stepped down this month to join the private sector.

"Plaintiffs' lives are in peril," the lawsuit filed on behalf of 29 inmates states, according to the Clarion-Ledger. "Individuals held in Mississippi's prisons are dying because Mississippi has failed to fund its prisons, resulting in prisons where violence reigns because prisons are understaffed."

Hip-hop artist Mysonne, co-founder of the prisoner rights group United Freedom, speaks at a mass rally at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to protest conditions in prisons where inmates have been killed in violent clashes in recent weeks. The rally specifically called upon the new state administration to close the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where a number of deaths have occurred. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The governor acknowledged a "leadership crisis" on Monday, saying the Corrections Department's interim head has already made changes as a group of experts looks nationwide for a permanent replacement. The department's second-in-command also retured this month.

Reeves, who visited Parchman last week amid growing concerns, has said new measures include making sure that correctional system leaders are always available to officers; cracking down on the contraband cellphones that helped coordinate gang violence; and screening guards for gang affiliations, according to local news station WDAM 7.

"The problems were infuriating," Reeves said Monday. "There is no excuse. We can do better."

Violence flared early this month as three inmates were reported dead at Parchman over three days, according to Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. Two were stabbed amid the gang-related riots, she said, while a third died after a fight with his cellmate.

"Things are kind of surreal at this point," Burton told the Clarion-Ledger. "Every time the phone rings ... it's another one."

The chaos extended across the Mississippi prison system and also left authorities scrambling to find two escapees who made it 100 miles away from Parchman before they were captured.

Then, last week, the Corrections Department announced it was investigating two more deaths at the facility. Timothy Hudspeth, 35, and James Talley, 36, were apparently beaten, the coroner said, in Unit 30 after an "altercation with other inmates" seemingly not related to the earlier riots, according to the department.

A spate of hangings in Unit 29 began Jan. 19, the county coroner said. The latest death came Sunday, as 26-year-old Joshua Norman — serving five years for armed robbery — was found dead in his single-person cell.

The coroner said she does not suspect foul play, though the official cause and manner of death are pending.

Another Parchman inmate's death, announced Jan. 8, is not believed to be a homicide, Burton said.

The violence is part of rising concerns with Parchman, where officials say they're trying to fix shoddy infrastructure.

The interim commissioner of the Department of Corrections, Tommy Taylor, said Monday that Unit 29 inmates — some of whom were unable to shower for days during lockdown — can now take warm showers and drink clean water, the Associated Press reported. Repairs are underway to keep rain out of buildings and address electrical and heating issues, he added, and toilets have been fixed.

Unit 29 can house as many as 1,500 inmates, according to the Corrections Department. Earlier in January, officials moved 375 Unit 29 inmates to another facility, which "provided some relief to an overstressed system" but left hundreds more maximum security charges in need of housing, former Corrections Department Commissioner Pelicia Hall said at the time.

At full capacity, Parchman houses 3,560 male inmates, including death-row inmates housed in Unit 29. Those on death row will stay at Parchman unless there's a change to state law that requires them to be at that facility, Taylor said, according to the AP.

Mississippi has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country, and the prison system has struggled with a lack of funding, declining numbers of guards and accusations of abuse. An investigation by ProPublica and the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting found that a 2014 prison reform law had failed to significantly improve the system.

Pledging urgent changes Monday, the governor shared the story of Eddie Spencer, the pastor who delivered the benediction at his inauguration.

Several protest attendees waved personalized posters calling attention to prison issues within the Mississippi Department of Corrections and at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, during a mass rally in front of the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The rally called attention to conditions in prisons where inmates have been killed in violent clashes in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Spencer was serving time in Parchman for armed robbery and attempted murder when he turned to religion, Reeves said. He found redemption, the governor said, leaving a changed man who went on to work with kids who shared his impoverished background.

"We must get this right," Reeves said, taking a moment to embrace Spencer. "To prevent the next Reverend Spencer from losing their life needlessly in a Mississippi prison."