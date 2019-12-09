RICE LAKE, Wis. — A toddler who went missing in northwestern Wisconsin has been found dead, according to officials.
Rice Lake police say they received a call about 9:30 p.m. Sunday that a 2-year-old girl was missing from her home and that the front door was open.
Officers began searching and issued an urgent call for help in finding the girl in a Facebook post.
Police dogs and a drone were deployed. Then, shortly before 11 p.m. an officer using a thermal imaging tool found the child in the Red Cedar River. She was rushed to the hospital, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
