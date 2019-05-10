PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say the body of a 70-year-old man reported missing in Philadelphia has been found in a large plastic storage container in a city home.
But it's not yet known what caused his death or how he ended up in the container.
The man's name has not been released. His relatives had reported him missing after they couldn't contact him for three days, and his body was discovered Thursday night.
The man did not live in the home where he was found but was a frequent visitor at the residence.
Authorities have not said what led them to the home, citing the ongoing investigation.
