GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks police say a man missing since July 6 has been found dead.
Police solicited the public's help in locating 55-year-old Fernando Balboa when he went missing because he needed to take medication every four hours. Authorities said Tuesday a body was discovered in rural Polk County, Minnesota Monday evening and was later identified as Balboa.
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma to Balboa. The cause of his death is under investigation.
