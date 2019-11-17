OTHER MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

The Gophers spent plenty of time in Iowa territory but had difficulty finishing. Here is how the end of five drives turned into just six points:

First-and-10 at the Iowa 29 (1Q, down 6-0): Two runs for 1 yard and a 4-yard loss on a sack. Brock Walker then missed a 50-yard FG try.

First-and-goal at the Iowa 8 (2Q, down 13-0): One run for 2 yards and two incompletions. Gophers settled for Walker's 24-yard FG.

First-and-10 at the Iowa 25 (2Q, down 20-3): 8-yard loss on a sack and two incompletions. Pushed out of FG range, U forced to punt.

First-and-goal at the Iowa 6 (2Q, down 20-3): With time running out in the first half, the Gophers settled for a 20-yard FG by Walker.

First-and-10 at the Iowa 20 (3Q, down 20-13): Run for no gain, 5-yard loss on a sack, 11-yard completion, dropped pass on fourth down.