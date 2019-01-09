When the latest top 25 came out Monday, there were some Gophers fans shocked their team didn’t get ranked for the first time this season, especially after an upset at Wisconsin last week.

There were also a good number of Gophers faithful not wanting that ranking yet, because they didn’t want it to be the kiss of death.

The ranking never came, but the loss did anyway.

Maryland’s Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith combined for 48 points to end Minnesota’s six-game winning streak in an 82-67 loss Tuesday night at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (12-3, 2-2) suffered their first loss at the Barn this season after struggling mightily defensively and finishing with an embarrassing effort at the free throw line. They allowed Maryland to shoot 69.6 percent from the field (16-for-23) in the second half, while shooting an abysmal 39 percent from the foul line (9-for-23).

Minnesota led 57-54 on Eric Curry’s jumper at 14:20 in the second half, but Maryland went on a 22-7 run to take control.

Minnesota's Jordan Murphy looks for a shooting lane while defended by Maryland's Jalen Smith on Tuesday

The Terrapins (13-3, 4-1) trailed by as many as eight points to open the second half, but they fought back to take a 69-61 lead after Cowan’s three-pointer with 5:22 to play. Cowan had 23 of his 27 points in the second half.

After winning their first seven games this season decided by single digits, the Gophers were used to making plays down the stretch to come from behind. Amir Coffey’s three-pointer made it 72-65 near the four-minute mark, but he couldn’t get his team any closer.

Maryland answered with a three-pointer from Cowan, followed a minute later with a dunk off a strong drive from Jalen Smith, who had a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds.

After beating Wisconsin last Thursday in Madison for the first time since 2009, the Gophers failed to keep the momentum going to start what had been a seemingly favorable stretch of games.

Richard Pitino’s team is still expected to be favored in the next three games against Rutgers and Penn State at home and Illinois on the road, but anything can happen in a tough league slate this season.

Entering Tuesday’s game, the Gophers were playing their best basketball defensively. They also were being carried by the play of Coffey, who was averaging a Big-Ten best 24 points per game in league play.

Coffey, who had 21 points at Wisconsin last week, didn’t score his first field goal until less than a minute left in the first half against Maryland. He finished with 11 of 16 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a poor team effort offensively.

Daniel Oturu had 11 points and 11 rebounds. But Jordan Murphy was held to nine points for the Gophers, who shot 38 percent in the second half.