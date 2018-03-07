New Hampshire has been shaken by a 2.4-magnitude earthquake in the central part of the state.
The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake was centered northeast of the village of Contoocook, in the town of Hopkinton. It struck just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Residents in Penacook, Henniker, Boscawen, Webster, Dunbarton and Concord, among other communities, reported hearing a boom and feeling some shaking. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.
Small earthquakes are not uncommon in New England. They are felt at least a few times every year.
