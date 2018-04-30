SAN FRANCISCO — A minor earthquake has shaken the San Francisco Bay area.
The United States Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck just before 5 a.m. Monday. The epicenter of the quake was about 24 miles (39 kilometers) east-northeast of San Francisco City Hall. The closest city to the 4:55 a.m. quake was Alamo, California, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away. The quake had a depth of about 3.5 miles (6 kilometers).
There was no immediate word of damage or injuries.
According to the USGS, the East Bay area was hit with several small earthquakes Sunday.
