Gophers gymnast Shane Wiskus of Spring Park will compete Saturday in the American Cup, the first of four International Gymnastics Federation World Cup meets leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Wiskus and U.S. all-around champion Sam Mikulak will represent the U.S. at the meet at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. USA Gymnastics selected Wiskus, a junior, to compete after he finished second to Mikulak in the all-around at last month's Winter Cup Challenge. That secured Wiskus' place on the U.S. national team, and the American Cup will add to his international résumé.

The American Cup women's competition will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Ch. 11 and the men's at 4 p.m. on NBCSN.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Thunstrom is MVP

Minnesota Whitecaps forward Allie Thunstrom was named the co-winner of the National Women's Hockey League's most valuable player award, with Boston forward Jillian Dempsey.

Thunstrom, of Maplewood, set an NWHL record for goals in a season (24).

The Whitecaps host the Metropolitan Riveters in an NWHL semifinal on Sunday.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Etc.

• The Lynx acquired guard Shenise Johnson and a second-round 2020 draft pick (16th overall) from the Indiana Fever for a 2020 second-round pick (14th overall). Johnson, 29, spent the past five seasons with Indiana, averaging 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

• The Gophers softball team split in California, losing 2-0 to Cal State Fullerton and beating Long Beach State 3-0 on Emily Hansen's RBI hit in the eighth. Natalie DenHartog homered.

• The Gophers women's tennis team picked up its first Big Ten win, a 7-0 victory over Rutgers that kept the team undefeated at home.

• The Augsburg women's wrestling team was in eighth place with 41 points after the first day of the Cliff Keen National Wrestling Coaches Association meet in Adrian, Mich. The meet is considered a national championship. Top-ranked Augsburg 109-pounder Emily Shilson took two 10-0 technical fall victories and is 12-0 this season.

NEWS SERVICES