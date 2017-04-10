ST. LOUIS — Wesley So added the coveted title of U.S. Chess Champion to his growing list of international super tournament victories, winning a two-game, tiebreaking playoff in heart-stopping fashion Monday.

By winning the national championship, the 23-year-old grandmaster from Minnetonka continued to build the case that he has the best chance of becoming the next world champion.

"I really wanted to win this title because it means a lot," So said. "It's probably the strongest national championship in the world."

The playoff with Grandmaster Alexander Onischuk consisted of two games and So, playing with the white pieces, dominated the first game. He found the correct lines through extremely complicated positions, and his opponent, nearly out of both time and defensive resources, eventually resigned.

With that win, So only needed to nail down a draw in the second game to win the championship.

But in that game, the colors were reversed and so were the players' fortunes. Onischuk gained a big advantage and So found himself on the ropes. He also edged closer and closer to running out of time on his clock, which would mean an immediate loss.

Grandmaster Wesley So, 23, of Minnetonka, Minn., makes a move during a playoff for the U.S. Chess Championship at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of St. Louis on Monday April 10, 2017. He won the match. Photo provided by Lennart Ootes/Chess Club and Scholastic Center of St. Louis

But Onischuk, himself running into time pressure, failed to find the best moves. Finally, with only 18 seconds on his clock, So found a way to keep checking Onischuk's king with his knight, and there was no way for the king to escape without Onischuk losing his queen. That perpetual check forced Onischuk to concede the draw and the championship.

So's rise has been rapid and spectacular. He came to the U.S. from the Philippines on a college chess scholarship in 2012 when he was ranked No. 99 in the world. A little more than two years later he broke into the world top 10, which earned him invitations to elite tournaments. At first he struggled against the world's best players. At the 2015 Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, for example, he finished dead last in a 10-player field.

But, battle-hardened by the experience, So honed his game and gained confidence. Since last July, he has dominated international competitions. He is now the No. 2-ranked player in the world, behind only the world champion, and he won the last three world-class tournaments he played in. At the U.S. Championship he extended his unbeaten streak to 67 games, one of the longest such runs in history. He hasn't lost a game in about nine months.

So's calendar for the rest of the year includes top-flight competitions in Azerbaijan, Norway, Paris, Belgium, Spain, St. Louis (again), Georgia (the country) and London.

So's ultimate goal for the year is to secure one of eight spots in what's called the Candidates Tournament. The winner of that tournament, likely to be held in the spring, earns the right to play a head-to-head match against the world champion, Magnus Carlsen, for his title.

Increasingly, So is touted as the player with the best hope of wresting the title from Carlsen, a 26-year-old Norwegian, who became world champion in 2013. In part, some experts say, it's because So's style is such that he could (no pun intended) beat Carlsen at his own game. In other words, like Carlsen, So is capable of finding brilliant, flashy attacking plans. But more importantly, like Carlsen, So rarely gets into trouble, accumulates minute positional advantages and then uses flawless endgame technique to grind out a win.

Put another way, a world title match between So and Carlsen would be a case of an irresistible force meeting an irresistible force.