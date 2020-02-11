Minnetonka has elevated assistant coach Mark Esch to be its head coach while Edina hired Jason Potts, formerly offensive coordiator at Armstrong, to lead the Hornets.

Esch coached at Mankato West, Prior Lake and Austin before joining the Skippers’ staff last season. Minnetonka announced the move Tuesday morning on Twitter.

Esch replaces legendary coach Dave Nelson, who announced his retirement from coaching after 18 years leading Minnetonka after 18 seasons at Blaine.

At Edina, Potts fills the vacancy created when Derrin Lamker announced he was leaving to take the head coaching job at Augsbug College. Lamker served as the head coach for three seasons

Potts, in a statement released by Edina, called the school “a prestigious place that shows a booming commitment from the community, parents, staff, administration, and players. I can’t wait to get started.’’

